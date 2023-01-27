The International Tribunal for Russia may appear before the summer – Nuland

Nadia Pryshlyak08:21, 27.01.23

Work is currently underway to create legal mechanisms and gather evidence.

An international tribunal to hold Russia accountable for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Ukraine could be established by the summer. This is reported by the Voice of America , quoting the words of the US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland.

“We are working hard on this with our G7 partners and with Ukraine, we are working on various models. I would like us to reach a conclusion by the anniversary (of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – UNIAN) – around February, but it may take a few more months. But by the summer, I would like to have that mechanism in place,” Nuland said in response to a question from Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat from the state of Maryland.

Victoria Nuland noted that work is underway to create legal mechanisms and gather evidence.

Nuland noted that when she was in Kyiv in September with the US secretary of state, they met in Irpen with non-governmental organizations that “collect evidence and document it” for submission to the courts. Some of these organizations work with the support of the US international aid organization,

The tribunal for Rutin and Lukashenka

As UNIAN reported, on January 19, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution to create a tribunal for the top leadership of Russia , in particular for Putin, for crimes and aggression against Ukrainians.

The resolution also talks about bringing to justice Oleksandr Lukashenko and the leadership of Belarus as a state, from whose territory and with the support of which Russia is waging a war against Ukraine.

Yesterday, January 26, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe supported a resolution calling for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute the highest political and military leadership of Russia and Belarus for committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The place of the tribunal is proposed to be The Hague.

