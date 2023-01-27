Orban called Ukraine “no man’s land”: the Foreign Ministry reacted

Nadia Prishlyak20:46, 01/27/23

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that Budapest continues its course towards the deliberate destruction of Hungarian-Ukrainian relations.

Hungarian Ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine due to a disparaging remark by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban towards Ukraine.

This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko on the social network Facebook regarding information in the media that during a conversation with journalists, the Hungarian Prime Minister compared Ukraine with “Afghanistan” and called it “no man’s land.”

“Another dismissive statement by Viktor Orban against Ukraine. Such statements are categorically unacceptable. Budapest continues its course towards the deliberate destruction of Hungarian-Ukrainian relations, significantly improving the possibility of further dialogue between the two neighboring countries,” he notes.

Nikolenko said that the Hungarian ambassador would be summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for a frank conversation. “We reserve the right to take other response measures,” he added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

