Kim Jong-un’s sister: North Korea and Russia “stand together on same battlefield”

YEVHEN KIZILOV — FRIDAY, 27 JANUARY 2023, 18:02
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has stated that North Korea “will always stand together on the same battlefield” with the Russian army.
Source: North Korean state news agency KCNA and Russian state-owned RBK with reference to Kim Yo-jong, who holds the position of Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea
Quote: “We will always stand on the same battlefield with the Russian army and people that fight for the dignity and honour of their country, its sovereignty and security.”
Details: She also stated that any military equipment that will be sent to Ukraine from the West will “go down in flames and become a pile of iron before the unwavering battle spirit and power of the heroic Russian army.”
She also called the US decision to send Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine a “disgraceful step”.
“…and people that fight for the dignity and honour of their country, its sovereignty and security.”
To bad that the only one involved that is fighting for that is Ukraine.
Just like all of Vladolf’s friends, they live in an opposite reality. Birds of a feather…
Ukraine must retain a long memory of foul nazi regimes like the Korean fat kid, banana republics like Nicaragua, izlamonazi regimes like Iran and Afro-nazi regimes like SA. They must be punished with great severity in the future. WTF did Ukraine ever do to these savage, hideously retarded degenerates?