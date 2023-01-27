EU announces launch of Donor Coordination Platform to support Ukraine’s recovery

26.01.2023 23:31

The European Union announced the launch of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform to support Ukraine’s repair, recovery and reconstruction after the destruction caused by Russian aggression.

“The Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform to support Ukraine’s repair, recovery and reconstruction process has been launched today. It will allow for close coordination among international donors and international financial organisations and will ensure that support is provided in a coherent, transparent, and accountable manner,” reads the press release published on the website of the European Commission.

The first meeting of the Donor Coordination Platform, held by video conference, brought together high-level officials from Ukraine, the EU, G7 countries, as well as financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Other donors will be able to join the Platform over time.

As noted, the EU is determined to continue playing a major role in support of a recovery and reconstruction process in Ukraine that is firmly anchored in its EU path, ensuring investments go hand in hand with reforms.

Since the beginning of Russian full-scale invasion, the EU, its Member States and European financial institutions have made available up to 49 billion euros in financial, budget support, emergency, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.

