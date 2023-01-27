Brazil refused to sell shells for Leopard tanks to Ukraine – media

Yuri Kobzar21:15, 01/27/23

The Brazilian President decided not to “provoke” Putin by sending shells to Germany against the Leopards.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva turned down a German request to sell ammunition for Leopard tanks , which Berlin promised to transfer to Ukraine. The Brazilian edition Folha de S.Paulo writes about this .

The issue of the transfer of ammunition to Germany was discussed at a meeting of the president with the commander of the army and the Minister of Defense of Brazil. According to officials familiar with the meeting, Germany promised to pay 25 million reais for the ammunition.

The Brazilian president decided to reject Germany’s request, arguing that Russia should not be provoked.

The publication also draws attention to the fact that the request for shells for the first generation Leopard indicates that Germany intends, or at least considered at that moment the possibility of sending these obsolete tanks to Ukraine. The Leopard 1 has a 105 mm gun, while the Leopard 2 has a 120 mm gun. Those. their shells are also different.

Deliveries of “Leopards” to Ukraine

On January 24, after many months of discussions with the allies, Germany agreed to transfer 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military will be trained in Germany, and training will begin as soon as possible. Germany will also provide logistics, ammunition and maintenance for the Leopard 2.

Germany also allowed the Allies to supply Ukraine with their Leopard 2 tanks. According to reports, in total, Ukraine could receive up to a hundred tanks in the first stage.

However, delivery times can be a major issue. For example, the Spanish “Leopards” are in very poor condition . Before sending them to Ukraine, the tanks will have to be repaired first.

