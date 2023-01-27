Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four enemy command posts, ammo depot

27.01.2023

Over the past day, the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four Russian command posts, two artillery clusters, an ammunition depot, and two other important objects.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00, January 27, posted on Facebook.

“Over the past day, the enemy launched 44 airstrikes, including 18 with the use of Shahed-136 UAVs. All kamikaze drones were shot down. The enemy launched 70 missiles, 47 of which were destroyed, and 125 MLRS attacks. Unfortunately, as a result of enemy strikes, civilians were killed and civilian objects were destroyed,” the report reads.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Ploshchanka, Nevske, and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk region; Verkhniokamyanske, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodane, Nevelske, Maryinka, and Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

The situation remains stable in Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna directions, no enemy offensive groups were detected. However, joint Russian-Belarus training continues, under the guise of which the Russian Federation is building up an aviation group in the territory of Belarus.

The areas of Senkivka in Chernihiv region; Tymofiivka, Pavlivka, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region; Strilecha, Ternova, Varvarivka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Budarky, Kolodiazne, Novomlynsk in Kharkiv region came under artillery fire.

In Kupyansk direction, the enemy shelled Dvorichne, Synkivka, Podoly, Orlianka, Pishchane, Tabaivka, Berestove, and Lozova in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region; Ivanivka in Donetsk region.

In Lyman direction, areas of Makiyivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Kuzmyne in Luhansk region; Yampolivka in Donetsk region, came under enemy fire.

In Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Pivnichne, and New York in Donetsk region were struck.

In Avdiivka direction, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Marinka were hit.

In Novopavlivka direction, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka in Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 20 settlements were struck with artillery, in particular, Novopil in Donetsk region; Poltavka, Chervone, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Stepove in Zaporizhzhia region; Vyshchetarasivka in Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Kherson direction, the occupiers shelled Kherson city again.

“Over the past day, our aircraft launched eight strikes on enemy clusters and a position of its anti-aircraft missile system. In addition, three enemy reconnaissance UAVs were shot down. Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four Russian command posts, a manpower cluster, two artillery clusters, an ammunition depot, and two other important objects,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces summed up.

