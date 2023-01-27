Abrams deployment will take many months – White House

Marta Gichko18:47, 01/27/23

At the same time, the White House refused to specify whether this will happen in 2023.

The delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine will take “many months” before they can be on the battlefield.

As White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN , despite the lengthy timeline that has been voiced, the Biden administration is “not going to waste time” providing training and strengthening supply chains to ensure that Ukrainian troops are best equipped to use them. when they eventually arrive in Ukraine.

At the same time, the representative of the White House refrained from answering the question whether he believes that the tanks will arrive in Ukraine before the end of 2023. “I don’t want to be too specific because we are still developing plans, but it will take many months,” he said

At the same time, Kirby said that Ukraine would receive the first Leopard tanks “in the near future

Abrams for Ukraine

On January 25, 2023, US President Joe Biden officially announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine . They will form one tank battalion. Delivery of tanks will take several months.

Later, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the US would not be able to deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine before the start of the expected spring offensive.

Zelensky called on the West and the EU to speed up the supply of tanks for the war with the Russian Federation. Mentioning the timing of the delivery of Abrams from the United States, the President noted that the tanks may arrive too late.

