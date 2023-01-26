Yermak reported the shooting down of the first enemy missiles over Ukraine

Antonina Dolomanzhi08:43, 26.01.23

An air alert has been declared across the country due to a Russian missile attack.

The head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, announced the downing of the first enemy missiles over Ukraine.

Yermak wrote about this in Telegram. “There are the first downing of Russian missiles,” he said.

As UNIAN reported, an air alert has been declared across the country due to a Russian missile attack.

Kamikaze drone attack

On the night of January 26, the Russian occupiers resumed attacks on Ukraine by Iranian Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. Attack UAVs were launched by the occupiers from the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​Azov.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used 24 “shahedis”. All of them were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, in cooperation with air defense units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The majority of kamikaze drones were destroyed in the center of the country – in the area of ​​responsibility of the Center air command.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...