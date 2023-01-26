Trump criticized the supply of tanks to Ukraine

Yury Kobzar20:14, 26.01.23

The former US president is sure that now everything will inevitably end in a nuclear war.

Former US President Donald Trump criticized the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine. In his own social network Truth Social, he stated that this could also happen with the supply of nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

“First there will be tanks, then nuclear bombs. End this crazy war, now. It’s so easy to do!” he wrote.

At the same time, Trump did not specify what exactly needs to be done to end the war in Ukraine easily and quickly.

War in Ukraine – Trump’s position

Donald Trump, known for his sympathies with Vladimir Putin, publicly praised his idol when, immediately before the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin decided to “recognize” the terrorist group “LDNR” as independent states.

In April, when the war was already in full swing, Trump called the Russian invasion a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

In August , Trump expressed the opinion that Russia would not attack if Ukraine gave up Crimea and the course in NATO.

