The Turkish company signed a memorandum with Ukraine on the supply of floating power plants: they will be placed in the ports of Romania and Moldova  

A memorandum of intent with the state-owned JSC Energy Company of Ukraine (ECU) for the supply of 500 MW floating power plants to our country was signed by the Turkish company Karpowership

The company’s floating power plants will be able to meet the electricity needs of a million households, Turkish news agency Anadolu reports .

As a basic solution, it is allowed to place floating power plants in the ports of Moldova and Romania and supply electricity to Ukrainian networks through these countries. Karpowership and ECU will negotiate with the Romanian and Moldovan authorities on the implementation of this decision.

As part of the memorandum of understanding, it is assumed that floating power plants with a capacity of 500 megawatts will begin to promptly supply electricity to the distribution network of Ukraine.

Zeynep Kharezi, a representative of Karpowership, noted that Karpowership is glad to cooperate with ECU to solve the energy crisis in Ukraine.

“Floating power plants offer fast, reliable and flexible solutions to electricity problems, and we are ready to support Ukraine in this as soon as possible,” she said.

Karpowership (owned by Karadeniz Energy Group) is one of the world’s largest floating power plant operators. The company’s fleet of 36 vessels is 6 gigawatts.

Recall that German Siemens Energy also announced its readiness to install floating power plants near Odessa, Nikolaev and Izmail .

