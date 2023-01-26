The Russian army “inflated” in the Zaporizhzhia direction: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the enemy’s inflatable tanks (photo)

Ekaterina Prysiazhnyuk18:23, 26.01.23

The enemy was defeated by inflatable tanks, shared in the General Staff.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian occupiers are using rubber tanks.

The rubber products of the invaders have blown up, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, January 26, on its Facebook page and showed photos of the blown-up enemy tanks.

The General Staff added that fake tanks of the Russian Federation deflate and do not fulfill their main task.

Inflatable enemy tanks blew up in the Zaporozhye direction / photo facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

“The Russian army has “inflated” in the Zaporozhye region. At the time when our partners agree to supply tanks to Ukraine, the occupying army is also increasing the presence of “tank units”… But, apparently, the free air of the Cossack region is not suitable for “rubber” products occupiers,” the message says.

The situation in the Zaporozhye direction is worth knowing today

On January 20-21, the enemy suffered losses during an attempted offensive near the village of Mali Shcherbaki. As a result of the battle with Ukrainian soldiers, 16 opponents were eliminated, and dozens more were wounded.

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the opponents are lying about the offensive in the Zaporizh

