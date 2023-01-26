Sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine ‘calls Putin’s bluff’ over nuclear threat to West, ex-Navy chief warns

Exclusive

By Molly Blackall

Global Affairs Correspondent

The US and Germany announced they would send a collective 45 tanks to Ukraine, following the UK’s commitment of 14 last week

The use of Western tanks in Ukraine could further increase tensions between Russia and the West as Nato members “call Putin’s bluff” over his threat of nuclear retaliation, the former head of the Navy has said,

The US announced on Wednesday that it would donate 31 Abrams tanks to Kyiv, while Germany agreed to send 14 Leopard 2s, which it claims are the “best battle tanks in the world”.

Lord West, the UK’s former Navy chief, told i that the donations marked a “significant moment” in the conflict because it opened the door to further military transfers from other European countries which could enable Ukraine to “fight on for much longer”.

Under German law, war weapons manufactured in Germany cannot be resold or donated to other countries without permission from the federal government, a fact which had been preventing countries including Poland from sending their Leopard tanks.

But Lord West also warned that the successful use of the Western tanks in offensives against Russia could heighten existing tensions between Europe and the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin has hinted at the possibility of nuclear retaliation for Western interference in the conflict, and the former Navy chief said sending tanks was “in a sense, calling Putin’s bluff”.

“I think the reality is that if large numbers of Leopard tanks start going into Ukraine it makes a real difference to the Russians – in other words, if the Ukrainians advance well into the Donbas – then that will increase tensions without a doubt,” he said.

“If it just enables them to stop an offensive coming into Ukraine, then although Putin will be angry, it won’t make that much difference.”

He added: “Think about how [the use of these tanks] will be presented to the Russian people. Remember the Great Patriotic War. German tanks are now being used in their hundreds to fight against ‘Mother Russia.’ You can just see how that is quite emotive, so that’s a danger in terms of winding up tension.”

Following the announcement of the tank donations, Joe Biden warned Mr Putin that the “world is united” against him and the Russian leader would be “wrong” to think Western support for Ukraine would crumble.

A spokesperson for Rishi Sunak, who held a call with Mr Biden and other world leaders on Wednesday, said Mr Putin was now “on the back foot”, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the contribution as an “important step on the path to victory.”

The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has claimed the tank transfer is a “blatant provocation” against Russia.

Lord West added that while the move ostensibly showed Western unity in the face of Russia’s invasion, German hesitation over supplying the tanks also revealed division over the lengths the West is willing to go to to support Ukraine. “I hope it holds people feet to the fire,” he said.

Despite the risk of escalating geopolitical tension, Lord West warned that without Western support, Ukrainian troops were at risk of “collapse.”

“Their troops are very tired, it’s a meat grinder, and the Russians have just recruited more conscripts and are building up to further operations. We absolutely have to keep them warm and keep them fighting.”

Lord West was first sea lord and chief of the naval staff from 2002 to 2006, and served in the Falklands war in 1982, commanding frigate HMS Ardent, which was sunk by Argentinian forces, with the commander the last to leave the ship.

However, military experts have warned that the tank donation is not a silver bullet in Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion, which is nearing its first anniversary. The tanks are expected to take three months to reach the front lines of the battle and require new training and ammunition to operate them effectively.

Former senior British Army officers told i that Russia would be likely to seek to attack the tanks as they were being delivered to the front.

“Even a tank convoy on the back of transporters will be quite an interesting and exciting target for the Russians,” said former Challenger 2 tank squadron leader Roland Dangerfield. “Destroying the tanks before they get to the front line is going to be their best chance of success and a major propaganda victory.”

https://inews.co.uk/news/leopard-tanks-germany-us-ukraine-calls-putin-bluff-2107520?ITO=newsnow

Like this: Like Loading...