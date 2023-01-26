Patriarch Kirill stated that the desire to preserve life is a false value alien to Russia

Veronika Prokhorenko17:47, 26.01.23

He stated about the false values ​​that were instilled in the younger generation of Russians and condemned those who left the Russian Federation due to mobilization.

Patriarch Kirill condemned Russians who fear mobilization and leave the Russian Federation for fear of dying in a war with Ukraine. He said that Russian youth had been indoctrinated with false values ​​for many years.

As the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) noted in his speech today in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, some Russians need spiritual help and instruction so that they are not afraid to die at the front.

“It’s no secret to anyone that against the backdrop of partial mobilization, some of our fellow citizens left Russia. Of course, the fear of death that they probably felt is quite understandable. I think that many of them need spiritual help and instruction. After all, among the younger generation, there are many false values ​​imported from outside, which are perceived absolutely uncritically, have been planted and approved for years,” he said.

In this context, he called on the society to reconsider the values ​​that are instilled in the young generation, because the motherland demands “patriotism” from them.

“We should think about the upbringing and education systems that turn at least part of our youth into internal emigration, while the situation in the Motherland demands from them, like from everyone, prudence and patriotism,” he said.

