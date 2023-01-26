In the battles for Soledar, the Russian Federation lost as many soldiers as in the two Chechen wars – the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Evgenia Sokolenko13:24, 01/26/23

In the Soledar district, there were 85 shellings and eight combat clashes per day.

During the battles for Soledar in the Bakhmut direction, Russia lost as many people as in the two wars against the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, on the air of the national telethon. According to him, the Armed Forces left Soledar in an organized manner and occupied pre-prepared defense lines.

“The exit was not chaotic, everything was organized and hidden. There was no panic, encirclement and mass surrender. Fierce fighting continues there, in the Soledar area there were 85 shellings and eight combat clashes per day,” the speaker said.

He added that battles are currently taking place in the Bakhmut direction in the Verkhnokamyansky, Spirny, Rozdolivka, Blagodatny, Bakhmut, and Klishchiivka areas.

“The Armed Forces are holding the enemy’s blow – there were 199 shellings per day in this area. In the Soledar area, the Russians lost as much as in the two Chechen wars. The mobilized remained the last resource, thanks to which they maintain at least some offensive pace,” Cherevaty concluded.

Battles for Soledar

As UNIAN reported, it became known on January 25 that Ukrainian troops withdrew from the settlement of Soledar in the Donetsk region .

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Russia suffered huge losses in Soledar because it chose the wrong tactics.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that in the Donetsk region, the occupiers are constantly trying to break our defenses. During the past day, the occupiers increased the pressure on the Bakhmut and Ugledar areas . Trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces, Russia again suffers significant losses, but does not renounce its plans.

