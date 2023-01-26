French Foreign Minister visited Odessa: she did not rule out that her country would transfer Leclerc tanks to Ukraine  

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna, who visited today

Odessa, does not exclude that the issue of the transfer of AMX-56 Leclerc main battle tanks to Ukraine will be resolved positively.

She spoke about this at a briefing that took place after visiting one of the energy facilities of the region, damaged by a Russian missile.

“Russia arbitrarily decided to carry out aggression against an independent country. For a year now, a war has been going on in which laws are not respected. And we clearly know who is responsible for this, who is the aggressor and who is the victim. Russia is trying to break the resistance of the Ukrainian people and is hitting infrastructure facilities. This is a war crime. Military aggression threatens not only Ukraine, but the whole of Europe,” she said.

The minister noted that her country’s support for Ukraine does not stand still. France provides political, diplomatic and financial assistance, transfers humanitarian supplies and weapons.

“I think it was France’s move to transfer light wheeled AMX-10RC tanks that prompted other countries to transfer heavy tanks,” said Catherine Colonny. – The President of France really spoke about the Leclercs, but the decision has not yet been made. At the same time, I am sure that there are no unresolved issues.”

In addition, the French minister announced the purchase and transfer of generators and transformers worth 125 million euros, five million LED lamps, a second DNA analysis laboratory, three million euros to ensure nuclear safety at Ukrainian facilities.”

In turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba confirmed that the main topic of conversation was the supply of new weapons and new sanctions against the aggressor.

“Together with France, we will move in all these areas, and in all of them there will be decisions in the interests of Ukraine, Europe and the world,” the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. – We paid great attention to the creation of a special tribunal that will investigate the crimes of Russia. Today, at the initiative of Ukraine, a group of 21 countries has gathered in Prague to outline the next steps in this direction.”

