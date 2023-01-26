AFU Special Forces Night Raid Near Nova Kakhovka

Belarusians Take Part. Grenade launchers destroyed the command post of the Russian army.

25.01.2023

On the night of January 23-24, a special-purpose group of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, with the participation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, conducted a reconnaissance raid on the rear of Russian troops in the area of Nova Kakhovka, in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

“Preliminarily, thanks to cooperation with local partisans and with the help of special technical means, the scouts discovered the exact location of the forward command post of the Russian fascists,” the Main Intelligence Directorate said.

According to the agency, the military landed on the opposite bank of the Dnieper, where, having entered into battle with the enemy, they destroyed the house where the command post was located, with grenade launchers.

“Having perceived the landing as an attempt to break through the defense line, the Russian fascists immediately attracted combat reserves — a unit of the Special Operations Forces, aviation and armored vehicles. Thanks to this, intelligence received comprehensive data on the number, composition and locations of enemy reserves,” the intelligence service noted.

Reportedly, during the raid, they managed to destroy at least 12 occupiers, an 82A armored personnel carrier, and capture a prisoner. Having completed the mission, the group returned to the right bank of the Dnieper.

Belarusians also took part in the raid

According to the Belarusian Volunteer Corps, Belarusians also took part in the raid.

“A tough battle and unfortunately there are losses on the part of the Belarusian Volunteer Corps,” the corps reported.

In particular, Radziwon “Hena” Batulin, one of the commanders of the Belarusian Volunteer Corps, was seriously wounded as he “led the group forward, and was one of the first to meet the enemy’s fire.” Now the man is in the hospital.

