About 15 enemy drones were shot down in the airspace of Kyiv

According to preliminary data, there were no victims or hits on infrastructure objects.

About 15 attack drones of the Russian occupiers were shot down in the airspace of Kyiv this night .

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration in Telegram. In particular, at night Kyiv was subjected to another air attack by the enemy.

“The Russians attacked the capital with several dozen Shahed barrage munitions. About 15 enemy UAVs were shot down in the airspace. Previously, there were no casualties or hits on infrastructure objects. We thank our air defense forces for another excellent job!” – stressed the head of the KMVA Serhiy Popko.

He added that according to operational information, there is a high probability of further enemy air attacks during the day.

“That’s why we don’t lose our vigilance. When an air alert is announced, go to the shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!” – said Popko.

Kamikaze drone attack

On the night of January 26, the Russian occupiers resumed attacks on Ukraine by Iranian Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. Attack UAVs were launched by the occupiers from the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​Azov.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used 24 “shahedis”. All of them were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, in cooperation with air defense units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The majority of kamikaze drones were destroyed in the center of the country – in the area of ​​responsibility of the Center air command.

