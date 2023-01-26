A massive missile attack on Ukraine: the OP reported the first downed missiles of the occupiers

Iryna Pohorila09:00, 26.01.23

Air defense systems work over Ukraine.

An air emergency was announced across Ukraine this morning. After a short period of time, the head of the President’s Office announced that the first Russian missiles had already been shot down over our territory.

Due to the missile threat, emergency power outages occurred in a number of regions.

Vitaly Kim reported on the first missiles over Ukraine. According to his data, two rockets flew over the Mykolayiv region in the direction of the northwest. The mayor of Kryvyi Rih also informed about two rockets launched in Kryvyi Rih.

The authorities of Cherkasy and Kyiv regions reported an increased missile threat.

9:00 a.m. air defense works in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions. Explosions are heard in Odessa.

At 9:11 , the head of the Vinnytsia OVA reported that an aerial battle was ongoing in the region. “The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces controls the airspace over Vinnytsia,” added Borzov.

