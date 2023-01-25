ZSU left Soledar – Cherevaty

Iryna Pohorila, Antonina Dolomanzhi13:40, 01/25/23

The front line was aligned, so there was no encirclement or capture of Ukrainian soldiers.

The defense forces of Ukraine left the city of Soledar in the Donetsk region and entrenched themselves on previously prepared lines.

Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informed Suspilno about this . He explained that such a decision was made to preserve the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

“In order to preserve the lives of the personnel, the Defense Forces moved away from Soledar, entrenched themselves on the prepared defense lines. The defenders of Soledar created a real feat, despite the enemy’s 3-5 times superiority, they firmly held their positions,” he noted.

According to Cherevaty, the Ukrainian military inflicted huge losses on the enemy, which can be compared with the losses of the aggressor in the two Chechen wars.

He noted that the Ukrainian defenders fulfilled the task: they did not allow the enemy to break through “on the Donetsk side of the front and enter the rear, and then move to the operational space.”

He added that the Armed Forces had exhausted the Russian forces in this direction.

“The front line was aligned: there was no encirclement, no capture (of our troops). This is war. Each military commander makes decisions based on the maximum benefit for his troops. We cannot afford the luxury that our enemy allows, just to throw fighters for the slaughter. We are trying to maneuver, hit with fire, use tactics of small groups in order to exhaust the enemy as much as possible,” explained the situation of the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also added that Russia wants to draw attention to “the small town of Soledar against the background of the fact that it previously suffered significant defeats in the Kyiv region, during the Kharkiv, Liman and Kherson operations.”

