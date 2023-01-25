Wait for good news: new information on the battles for Kremennaya announced in the USA

January 24, 2023

Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually moving towards the occupied Kremennaya, and are on the outskirts of town, as the invaders are trying to stop the Ukrainian defenders by throwing in their reserves.

However, the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction were acknowledged not only in Ukraine, but also in the United States.

On the eve of the head of the Lugansk OVA, Sergei Gaidai, on the air of the national telethon, said that the Russian Defense Ministry was throwing former prisoners into battle in minefields. According to Gaidai, the most difficult situation in this sector of the front is in the Lisichansk area near Belogorovka, which the invaders attack every day.

The enemy concentrated in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area a lot of military equipment and even more manpower. Moreover, most of the territory is mined, which slows down the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian defenders continue to maintain fire control of the Svatovo-Kremennaya highway. According to Gaidai, very good news from the Luhansk region should be expected in the very near future. The enemy occupied Kremennaya back in April 2022. Pentagon journalist Jack Detsch confirmed very heavy fighting on this sector of the front. On his Twitter page, he wrote that there are some small successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction. And military journalist Chuck Pfarrer claims that on January 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located on the western outskirts of Kremennaya, in the area of ​​a boarding school and a sawmill.

Earlier, we reported that in the Kremennaya area, fighters from the SOF were able to stop the counteroffensive of the enemy army that had not yet begun. Recall that the Ukrainian defenders showed close combat with the Russian army in the Kremennaya area.

