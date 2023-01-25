Ukraine will receive the first Leopard tanks in three months – German Defense Minister

Marta Hychko15:20, 25.01.23

At the same time, the Bundeswehr will “very quickly” start training Ukrainian soldiers to work on a tank.

Germany may provide Ukraine with its first Leopard battle tanks in about three months.

According to Tagesschau , this was announced by the new Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius. At the same time, he emphasized that the Bundeswehr will “very quickly” start training Ukrainian soldiers to work on a tank and specifying supply routes.

Pistorius called the decision to supply battle tanks “historic”, because it was coordinated at the international level, and also because it happened in an extremely explosive situation in Ukraine.

“This is potentially a major ‘game changer’ in this war or at this stage of the war,” Pistorius said.

The minister announced that in the first stage, Germany will provide relatively new Leopard tanks from the Bundeswehr. At the second stage, the second battalion will be formed from the old Leopards. As Pistorius noted, it “will take a little more time.” Germany will work to make the delivery as soon as possible.

“We will not become a party of war. A decision about such things can never be very pleasant – it is necessary,” said Pistorius, commenting on the transfer of battle tanks to Ukraine.

Leopard 2 for Ukraine

The 12 participating countries of “Ramstein” promised to provide Ukraine with about 100 Leopard tanks. Yesterday, after many months of discussions with its allies , Germany agreed to transfer 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine . The Ukrainian military will be trained in Germany, and the training will begin as soon as possible. Germany will also provide logistics, ammunition and maintenance for the Leopard 2.

Germany also gave permission to the Allies to supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Later that day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, hinted that European partners had begun working on supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets .

Earlier it was reported that the Netherlands will consider the possibility of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...