The losses of the Russian Federation increased sharply: the Armed Forces “minus” more than 900 invaders (infographic)

Inna Andalitska08:36, 01/25/23

9 enemy tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, an airplane, and 5 UAVs were also destroyed.

During the day , the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 900 occupiers. Currently, the total losses of enemy personnel (from February 24, 2022 to January 25, 2023) amount to 123 thousand 80 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Also destroyed:

enemy tanks ‒ 3161 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 6307 (+23) units,

artillery systems – 2154 (+6) units,

RSZV – 450 (+2) units,

aircraft – 290 (+1) units,

operational-tactical UAV – 1902 (+5),

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4967 (+23) units.

In addition, since February of last year, 220 air defense systems, 18 ships/boats, 194 units of special equipment, and 281 helicopters have been destroyed. The General Staff notes that data on enemy losses are currently being clarified.

Losses of the Russian Federation are growing rapidly / UNIAN infographic

