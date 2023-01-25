The historical center of Odessa was included in the list of UNESCO’s world cultural heritage

Larisa Kozova18:19, 25.01.23

Russia tried to disrupt the consideration of the Ukrainian dossier.

The UNESCO Committee included the sights of the historic center of Odessa on the list of World Heritage under threat.

“Today, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee decided to add the cultural and historical monument “Historic Center of the Port City of Odessa” to the list of World Heritage under threat. This step will allow to protect the cultural heritage of Odessa and save it from the Russian invaders, who have repeatedly directed their rockets strikes on the city,” the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO said in a statement .

It is noted that significant efforts were made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and the Odesa City Council, which initiated the preparation of the nomination dossier, in order to make the decision.

The National Commission for UNESCO expresses its gratitude to the head of the World Heritage Committee, Haifa Al Moghrin, for her decisive position and rebuffing Russia’s attempts to disrupt the consideration of the Ukrainian dossier during the committee’s session.

Adding Odessa to the UNESCO list: details

In 2022, in an address to the participants of the 215th session of the UNESCO Executive Council, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that Ukraine had prepared a nomination file for Odesa for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The President called for the initiation of an extraordinary session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee to resolve this issue.

In October, it became known that the nomination file for Odesa’s inclusion in the UNESCO list is already in France .

