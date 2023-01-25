Putin claims US “occupation troops” still in Germany

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that US “occupation troops” are allegedly still in Germany.

Source: Putin on a meeting with students at Moscow State University on 25 January

Quote: “The largest country in Europe, an economic giant, is the Federal Republic of Germany. Germany has been divided into four sectors following World War II: American, British, French, and Soviet. So, the Soviet Union formalised the termination of this occupation status. The United States did not.

Formally, legally, there are American occupation troops on the territory of the Federal Republic of Germany, and in fact, there are a lot of them.”

Details: As Putin claims, German politicians themselves allegedly say that after World War II, Germany “has never been a sovereign state in the full sense of the word”.

“And it’s not me who says this. This is said by prominent, and I would like to emphasise that, not Russian-oriented, but German-oriented politicians,” Putin said, adding that “one way or another, sovereignty will be returned to Europe.”

On 25 January, the German government decided to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/01/25/7386472/

