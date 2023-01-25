Borislav Bereza: AFU Can Reach Any Russian Barrack In Ukraine With HIMARS Systems

Thousands of Russian ‘mobics’ are dying here

25.01.2023

There was a powerful explosion in the barracks with 200 Russian occupiers in Mariupol yesterday, and this is not the first time.

The Charter97.org website asked Borislav Bereza, ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, about the fate of “mobiсs” in Ukraine:

– This will continue until there is at least one occupier in Ukraine. Accordingly, the fewer occupiers, the closer the victory of Ukraine and the end of the war. We are talking about the destruction of the invaders, regardless of who they are: the Wagnerites, Chmobiks, military personnel or mercenaries from other countries.

As it was recently, the graduates of the Makiivka voc-tech school, which consisted of 600 people, went to the next world. So it is with these in Mariupol. There are no other options.

– Ukrainian intelligence reports that Putin plans to mobilize another 500,000. How do such attacks by Ukraine on concentrations of occupiers affect future “mobics”?

– Recently the Birch Juice Telegram channel published a video of Saratov mobilizing, who, knowing what happened in Makiivka, did not want to go to the front. Even under the threat of arrest or detention. This is a perfect illustration of how Russian soldiers are demotivated by the stories that happen to their comrades. There will be more and more such stories every day because thanks to the HIMARS systems we are reaching almost any barracks that are now located in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The more such stories there are, the less desire they will have to fight. Even for money, they do not really want to go to Ukraine. Yesterday, The New York Times published stunning satellite images showing a cemetery in the village of Bakinskaya in the Krasnodar Territory, which has grown sevenfold in two months. I want to emphasize that this is a cemetery where the Wagnerites are buried. According to the statistics of the Russian Convites Civil Organization which monitors convicts and their relatives found out that only 10,000 out 50,000 mobilized, are now fighting, and the remaining 40,000 have either been destroyed, or their arms and legs have been torn off, or they have fled with arms and are wandering somewhere across Russia.

This also shows the losses of the Kremlin. Minus 40 thousand is an excellent result. I am ready to repeat for the hundredth time that the destruction of the occupiers brings victory closer. We will continue to do this, and demotivation will do its job.

– There is no any connection with the Russian “mobics” from the Yaroslavl region, who had previously publicly complained about their command and the poor gear of the “second army of the world” Do you think there will be more riots like this?

– The self-preservation instinct pushes these “mobics” to express their position, and then they are detained and imprisoned. But there is a saying – it’s better to be judged by 12 people than 6 to be taken to a cemetery.

