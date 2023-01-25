Air alert again in Ukraine: there is a threat of strikes by “Shakhed”

Anastasia Pechenyuk22:16, 25.01.23
This is not the first wave of air alarms this day.
After 21:30 on Wednesday, January 25, an air alert was announced in many regions of Ukraine.
On the eve of the announcement of the air alert, the head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim announced the raising of Russian kamikaze drones into the air.
“It is written that 3 groups of mopeds have already taken off. The petty kaposniks could not help but do something on the birthday of the best President ,” he said.
The mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych also informs about the threat from the Russian aviation.
“The military is informed about the Shahedi in the sky over Ukraine. Three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers are also in the air,” he wrote.
Reports of explosions in the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions are appearing on social networks. There is currently no confirmation of information.
Updated 10:20 p.m.: Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak urged not to ignore the alarm.
“The enemy is now trying to load our air defense system, air targets are already being shot down in several regions,” he announced.
Updated 10:25 p.m .: The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, warned of the threat of a missile attack.
Updated at 10:27 p.m.: The head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov also warned that there is a danger of rocket attacks.
“Suspilne” reports with reference to correspondents that the sounds of explosions are heard in the Dnipro.
Updated 22:34 : The sounds of explosions can also be heard in Kherson, writes “Suspilne” with reference to correspondents.
Meanwhile, in the Odesa and Vinnytsia regions, there is an alarm.
Updated 10:40 p.m.: The head of Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets also warns: “The enemy is attacking Ukraine from the air with drones and high-speed missiles.”
Updated 22:47 : Video with the sound of an explosion in the Dnipro and smoke is published by local Telegram channels. There is no official confirmation of the “arrivals” yet.
Updated 22:50 : The head of Kirovohrad OVA, Andriy Rajkovich, reports that the high level of missile danger remains.
“Therefore, please do not forget about shelter! Be vigilant and responsible!”, he urges.
Updated 23:01 : It is reported that in the port of Kherson, the invaders hit the ship “Tuzla” flying the Turkish flag, there were no people on board.
