Air alert again in Ukraine: there is a threat of strikes by “Shakhed”

Anastasia Pechenyuk22:16, 25.01.23

This is not the first wave of air alarms this day.

After 21:30 on Wednesday, January 25, an air alert was announced in many regions of Ukraine.

On the eve of the announcement of the air alert, the head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim announced the raising of Russian kamikaze drones into the air.

“It is written that 3 groups of mopeds have already taken off. The petty kaposniks could not help but do something on the birthday of the best President ,” he said.

The mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych also informs about the threat from the Russian aviation.

“The military is informed about the Shahedi in the sky over Ukraine. Three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers are also in the air,” he wrote.

Reports of explosions in the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions are appearing on social networks. There is currently no confirmation of information.

