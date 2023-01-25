About 6,000 Russian troops remaining in Belarus – intelligence

25.01.2023

About 6,000 Russian troops are now remaining within the territory of Belarus.

The relevant statement was made by Vadym Skibitskyi, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, within the territory of Belarus, the ground component consists of 5,800 servicemen. The 2nd Mechanized Brigade has redeployed to the territory of Russia and already entered the territory of Ukraine, i.e. the Luhansk region. Now, the units of the 6th Division, the units of territorial forces are coming there for training purposes. These are completely different forces than that at the beginning of aggression. There is no powerful air component, despite training, there is no powerful missile component, there are no airborne troops,” Skibitskyi noted.

In his words, currently, within the territory of Belarus, there are one Iskander battalion, S-300 and S-400 air defense missile systems, and three MiG-31 aircraft.

Like this: Like Loading...