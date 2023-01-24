Western allies advise Ukraine to switch from Bakhmut to country’s south front

24 JANUARY 2023
US and Western officials have urged Ukraine to shift its focus from the battle for Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast to a potential offensive on the country’s south, US and Ukrainian officials told CNN.
Source: CNN
Quote: “US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies.”
Details: CNN reported that Ukrainian troops have been going toe-to-toe with the Russian forces on the Bakhmut front for almost six months. The city is almost completely destroyed following intense Russian attacks.
“It is a brutal and grinding fight,” said a senior Western intelligence official, adding that each side exchanges 100 to 400 metres of land per day and exchanges several thousand artillery rounds almost daily.
Background: On 20 January, German media reported that Germany’s foreign intelligence service (BND) is alarmed by huge losses the Ukrainian army is suffering in fighting against Russian forces in Bakhmut.
At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut is a strategically sound operation, in spite of the price that the Ukrainian side has been paying.
2 comments
I tend to go along with ISW’s assessment. I don’t think that the AFU wants to break through the Bakhmut sector. There are better areas to do this. They are merely keeping the cockroaches from breaking through, and, concurrently, kill as many of them as possible.
I think that is Zaluzny’s plan too. putin is just throwing his meat puppets into the Ukrainian meat grinder. When your opponent is failing sometimes the best offense is to just get out of the way and let them do it.
Also, I find it a little offensive for these talking heads to try to advise a general staff that has amazed the world’s military history. If they were honest they would just say, “I’m supposed to report the news on the war and it has been quiet lately, could you please move down south where I think you should be, so I have something to report?”…
Did we learn anything from Viet Nam when we allowed journalists and politicians to conduct the war?