US will sharply increase the production of 155-mm shells for Ukraine – media

The Pentagon will increase the production of shells by 500%.

In the United States of America, they plan to increase the production of 155-millimeter shells by six times , which Ukraine now needs. Their production will increase to 90,000 per month within two years.

According to The New York Times , citing a senior Pentagon supply official, the production of shells is planned to be increased to compensate for the shortage caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and to create reserves for use in future conflicts.

It is noted that they want to achieve such plans by expanding the capacity of existing plants, as well as attracting new manufacturers.

The publication emphasizes that the Pentagon will increase the production of shells by 500%. It will be upgraded to a level not seen since the Korean War, and it will be part of the “most aggressive upgrade” of the US defense industrial base in nearly 40 years.

It is noteworthy that before the start of a full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, the United States produced 14,400 unguided projectiles per month. And this amount was enough for the US military.

However, the modernization of state enterprises for the production of ammunition will take longer than the two years mentioned above. The Pentagon intends to fund new artillery shell businesses and will spend roughly $1 billion a year over the next 15 years.

The Army’s decision to expand its artillery production is the clearest sign that the United States plans to support Ukraine, no matter how long the war goes on.

