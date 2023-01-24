UK ‘not ruling out’ giving Ukraine missiles to reach Russia

UK Defence Journal

By George Allison

– January 23, 2023

Britain has “not ruled out” supplying Ukraine with missiles with sufficient range to destroy missile systems in Russia which may be targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The answer came to light in response to a written questions ssked by Lord Blencathra.

“To ask His Majesty’s Government whether they have any plans to supply Ukraine with missiles with sufficient range to destroy missile systems in Russia which may be targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.”

“The UK will keep our support to Ukraine under review and has not ruled out the possibility of providing longer range weapons systems to counter Russia’s recent indiscriminate mass targeting of civilian infrastructure.

We have provided Ukraine with military aid on the understanding that it will be used in accordance with international humanitarian law. We liaise on a daily basis with the Ukrainian Government, and they are clear that equipment provided by the UK is intended for the defence of Ukraine.”

What has Britain already given Ukraine?

The UK has provided Ukraine with various forms of military aid since 2015, including training 22,000 troops, sale of minehunters and missile craft, deployment of surveillance aircraft and ISTAR support, provision of anti-armour and anti-tank weapons, and further unspecified lethal aid.

Additionally, the UK has provided helmets, night vision equipment, body armor, electronic warfare equipment, counter battery radar, GPS jammers, drones, heavy lift cargo drones, and Brimstone missiles. The UK also announced £1.3 billion in military support, including £300 million in May, and £1 billion in June. It has also offered to provide training to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every four months.

Take a seat, here’s the list.

George Allison

George has a degree in Cyber Security from Glasgow Caledonian University and has a keen interest in naval and cyber security matters and has appeared on national radio and television to discuss current events. He also works for the NHS. George is on Twitter at @geoallison

Like this: Like Loading...