Russian frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” with nuclear warheads moves towards the United States – The Sun

Marta Gichko18:43, 01/24/23

According to the publication, soon the frigate will be in the radius of impact.

The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov , carrying nuclear hypersonic missiles at 7,000 miles per hour, “is sailing for the US and will soon be within strike radius.”

According to the British tabloid The Sun , the frigate was allegedly “spotted on radar in the neutral waters of the Atlantic Ocean – at an effective salvo launch distance from the coast of the United States.” At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not yet commented on this information.

The ship allegedly carries “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles on board. The basis of the armament of the Russian ship is the Zircon hypersonic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. And their range is a thousand kilometers.

RosSMI write that the Russian frigate is moving towards the United States with an image mission. He allegedly has to demonstrate the flag of the Russian Federation in strategically important areas of the oceans.

