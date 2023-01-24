Russian frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” with nuclear warheads moves towards the United States – The Sun

Marta Gichko18:43, 01/24/23
According to the publication, soon the frigate will be in the radius of impact.
The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov , carrying nuclear hypersonic missiles at 7,000 miles per hour, “is sailing for the US and will soon be within strike radius.”
According to the British tabloid The Sun , the frigate was allegedly “spotted on radar in the neutral waters of the Atlantic Ocean – at an effective salvo launch distance from the coast of the United States.” At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not yet commented on this information.
The ship allegedly carries “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles on board. The basis of the armament of the Russian ship is the Zircon hypersonic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. And their range is a thousand kilometers.
RosSMI write that the Russian frigate is moving towards the United States with an image mission. He allegedly has to demonstrate the flag of the Russian Federation in strategically important areas of the oceans.
9 comments
“The ship allegedly carries “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles on board.”
How effective are these missiles if the ship is at the bottom of the Atlantic?
“He allegedly has to demonstrate the flag of the Russian Federation in strategically important areas of the oceans.”
You mean just like it does in the Black Sea, from a very safe distance from Ukraine?
This is an absolute yawn factor for the US Navy. I’m sure this rust bucket is already targeted by multiple Navy assets.
Yeah this is just an exercise of Napoleon syndrome. If they were serious they wouldn’t be advertising it and they would likely use subs instead.
When I saw it come from the Sun, I knew it was going to be full of BS.
I guess they want to rattle their hyper-diaper sabers a little.
Along with a fleet of tug boats.
Bhaaaaaaaahaaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaa!
Don’t forget the tugboats!
I’m sure as soon as it gets anywhere near within that 1,000 mile strike range the moskali will be reminded that they are being shadowed and watched, any moves that appear to be in preparation for launch will result in very rapid sinking.
