Rammstein-8: it became known how many Leopard tanks were promised to Ukraine

Yana Stavskaya18:32, 01/24/23

Poland and Finland have already publicly declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with their tanks.

The 12 countries participating in Rammstein have promised to provide Ukraine with about 100 Leopard tanks , on the condition that the German government “give the green light”, ABC News reports, citing a comment by a high-ranking Ukrainian official.

These agreements, according to the channel’s source, were reached during the eighth meeting in the Rammstein format on Friday.

In particular, Poland and Finland have already publicly declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with their tanks. According to the interlocutor of ABC News, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark expressed the same willingness.

The Ukrainian official noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in need of Western tanks and due to the fact that the stocks of Soviet ammunition for the existing old tanks are running out. He called the transfer of Leopard to the Ukrainian Armed Forces “extremely necessary.”

Earlier, Great Britain made a “symbolic gesture” to transfer its tanks. Soon, the United States may make the same “symbolic gesture” to push the German government towards a concrete decision. According to the publication WSJ , the White House may announce the provision of Abrams to Kiev.

