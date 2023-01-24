Prigozhin turned to the State Duma with an unexpected demand: Russians are being prepared for repression

Violetta Orlova16:53, 01/24/23

The head of the ” Wagnerites ” Yevgeny Prigozhin appealed to the State Duma with a demand to introduce criminal liability for any negative information about mercenaries, including recruited prisoners.

The photo of the appeal was published by Telegram “Baza”. As a punishment for critics of PMC “Wagner” Prigogine proposes to plant for five years.

According to the leader of the terrorists, the media, bloggers and telegram channels put them in an “unsightly light, presenting them as villains and criminals” and help “enemies of the state.

“Such a practice must be severely suppressed,” Prigozhin said and asked State Duma speaker Volodin to introduce article 280.5 “On discrediting combatants, volunteers, including former convicts” in the Criminal Code.

According to Prigozhin, journalists should be banned from making such publications, and violators should be imprisoned for up to 5 years.

