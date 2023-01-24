Poland will receive permission to transfer Leopard 2 to Ukraine tomorrow – Bloomberg

Veronika Prokhorenko18:16, 01/24/23

According to the publication, Germany is ready to agree to the re-export of tanks on Wednesday, January 25.

Berlin will not delay responding to the official request of the Polish Ministry of Defense regarding the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg , the government will grant its permission for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks as early as Wednesday, January 25th. This information was shared with the publication by a source familiar with the issue of the transfer of equipment within the Bundestag.

At the same time, the informants emphasized that this decision is private and asked not to disclose their names. If Berlin really makes this decision, Ukraine can receive hundreds of German tanks located in different countries of Europe.

