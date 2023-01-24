In Mariupol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the barracks with 200 occupiers – Andriushchenko

Marta Gichko19:13, 01/24/23

It is not yet possible to establish the number of enemy losses.

Today in Mariupol there was a hit in the barracks, where there were more than 200 invaders.

“Mariupol. Bavovna. Today, at about 10 am, It entered exactly the barracks of the occupiers, which the members of the Mariupol Resistance group marked the day before,” Piotr Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said in his Telegram .

He notes that at the site of the explosion everything was in smoke, there were many ambulances and rescuers. “More than 200 invaders of Caucasian appearance, Dagestanis or Kadyrovtsy, were based in this barracks,” Andryushchenko said. At the same time, he noted that it is not yet possible to establish the number of losses of the enemy, but that “they are and rather big – beyond any doubt,” he said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...