“HE DOESN’T WANT UKRAINE TO WIN”

2 comments
I tend to disagree slightly with Benjamin Tallis. He contends that it is the Chancellery, not Germany, that is opposed to sending Leopards and helping Ukraine.
German people support Russia. They consistently elect pro-Russia politicians: Schroeder, Merkel and now Scholz. Or rather Russian agents would be a better description.
Only the Greens oppose putler in Germany.
Well, but what choice did they have?
Scholz sucks, but all other candidates were pro-Russian except for Baerbock. But she ruined her campaign by not speaking the truth about her resume and she was the target of Russian disinfo like Clinton in 2016.
Armin Laschet, the CDU/CSU candidate was even openly pro-Russian. The FDP probably too because they have close ties with large German corporations.
I am not saying you are wrong because I don’t know how Germans think about Russia. They can choose between a bunch of old corrupt boomers and Baerbock.
And I don’t think any green party in the world ever became the biggest party, so no matter how well Baerbock did, chances for her to become chancellor were close to zero.
I think (or maybe mostly hope) that Germany isn’t pro-Russian but just unfortunate.