Financial Times: Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in a move that ends months of discussion in Berlin as to the rights and wrongs of dispatching heavy weaponry to Kyiv.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to the Financial Times that Germany would provide the Leopards, though he gave no details as to how many and what type of tank would be sent.

Germany had come under intense criticism from Kyiv’s allies after a meeting of western military officials in the US Ramstein air base in Western Germany last Friday failed to result in an agreement to send tanks.

Ukraine says it needs more heavy armour from the west to help it retake territory before Russia, which has mounted a huge mobilisation campaign, can refit and regroup.

