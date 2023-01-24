Davos Forum tried to skank $250k out of Bill Browder

Jan 18, 2023
The renowned anti-corruption campaigner and prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, Bill Browder, has revealed how the Davos Forum wanted to charge him $250,000 to become a formal delegate. He had hoped to spend the week making the case that billions of pounds of frozen Russian money, held in central banks including the Bank of England, should be released and given to Ukraine to aid its defence and reconstruction. But he was unable to afford the cost of becoming an official delegate. “I’m a human rights activist. They wanted to charge me that much money to enter their conference hall. What does that say about them?” he told Sky News. “Well, it says that this is a total profit maximising organisation, and that their motto – ‘committed to improving the state of the world’ – is complete nonsense.”
3 comments
Not relevant to this article but here’s the first paragraph of a WSJ article regarding tanks that I saw a few minutes ago.
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration is leaning toward sending a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine and an announcement of the deliveries could come this week, U.S. officials said.
I think this is good news if it happens.
Here’s the second paragraph of the same article
The announcement would be part of a broader diplomatic understanding with Germany in which Berlin would agree to send a smaller number of its own Leopard 2 tanks and would also approve the delivery of more of the German-made tanks by Poland and other nations. It would settle a trans-Atlantic disagreement over the tanks that had threatened to open fissures as the war drags into the end of its first year.
For the sake of Ukraine and the free world I hope and pray this comes to fruition Sir CapW.