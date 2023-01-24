scradge1

Davos Forum tried to skank $250k out of Bill Browder

Jan 18, 2023

The renowned anti-corruption campaigner and prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, Bill Browder, has revealed how the Davos Forum wanted to charge him $250,000 to become a formal delegate. He had hoped to spend the week making the case that billions of pounds of frozen Russian money, held in central banks including the Bank of England, should be released and given to Ukraine to aid its defence and reconstruction. But he was unable to afford the cost of becoming an official delegate. “I’m a human rights activist. They wanted to charge me that much money to enter their conference hall. What does that say about them?” he told Sky News. “Well, it says that this is a total profit maximising organisation, and that their motto – ‘committed to improving the state of the world’ – is complete nonsense.”

3 comments

  1. Not relevant to this article but here’s the first paragraph of a WSJ article regarding tanks that I saw a few minutes ago.

    WASH­ING­TON—The Biden ad­min­is­tra­tion is lean­ing to­ward send­ing a sig­nif­i­cant num­ber of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine and an an­nounce­ment of the de­liv­er­ies could come this week, U.S. of­fi­cials said.

    I think this is good news if it happens.

    Reply

    • Here’s the second paragraph of the same article

      The an­nounce­ment would be part of a broader diplo­matic un­der­stand­ing with Ger­many in which Berlin would agree to send a smaller num­ber of its own Leop­ard 2 tanks and would also ap­prove the de­liv­ery of more of the Ger­man-made tanks by Poland and other na­tions. It would set­tle a trans-At­lantic dis­agree­ment over the tanks that had threat­ened to open fis­sures as the war drags into the end of its first year.

      Reply

What is your opinion?