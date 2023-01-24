Davos Forum tried to skank $250k out of Bill Browder

Jan 18, 2023

The renowned anti-corruption campaigner and prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, Bill Browder, has revealed how the Davos Forum wanted to charge him $250,000 to become a formal delegate. He had hoped to spend the week making the case that billions of pounds of frozen Russian money, held in central banks including the Bank of England, should be released and given to Ukraine to aid its defence and reconstruction. But he was unable to afford the cost of becoming an official delegate. “I’m a human rights activist. They wanted to charge me that much money to enter their conference hall. What does that say about them?” he told Sky News. “Well, it says that this is a total profit maximising organisation, and that their motto – ‘committed to improving the state of the world’ – is complete nonsense.”

