Anti-aircraft gunners destroy three Russian Ka-52 helicopters in east

24.01.2023 08:54

On the night of January 24, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Ka-52 helicopters in the eastern direction.

“For half an hour of anti-aircraft combat mission from 00:00 to 00:30 on January 24, 2023, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Ka-52 helicopters in the eastern direction,” the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

As reported, on January 23, the Ukrainian air defense units destroyed six air targets in the eastern direction, including two Su-25 aircraft and a Ka-52 helicopter.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...