US Congress Calls for ATACMS Missiles to be Provided to Ukraine

Evgenia Sokolenko 07:36, 01/23/23 UNIAN

The American official noted that Ukrainians win when they get the right weapons.

Ukraine has been asking about ATACMS missiles for many months / photo by US Army

The United States needs to provide Ukraine with ATACMS long-range operational-tactical ballistic missiles. They can be used to strike, in particular against the occupied Crimea.

This is stated in an interview with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Michael McCall channel ABC News . The Republican recalled that Ukrainians had previously successfully mastered all types of weapons that were provided by the United States.

“Stinger MANPADS, Javelin ATGMs, HIMARS MLRS. They win when we give them what they need,” McCall said.

ATACMS missiles for Ukraine – what is known

As UNIAN previously reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been requesting long-range ATACMS missiles for many months , designed to destroy objects at a distance of up to 300 kilometers.

So far , the US has refused to hand over these missiles . The refusal is explained by disagreements on strikes against targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Politico reported that during a visit to the White House, President Volodymyr Zelensky had to ask again to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles . Director of information and consulting company Defense Express, military expert Sergei Zgurets explained that Ukraine will again ask for ATACMS if Russia receives Iranian missiles.

https://www.unian.net/world/v-kongresse-ssha-prizyvayut-predostavit-ukraine-rakety-atacms-12118806.html

Like this: Like Loading...