Ukrainian soldiers “landed” two enemy Su-25s and a Ka-52 helicopter

In addition, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, Orlan-10 operational-tactical BpLA were destroyed.

On Monday, January 23, soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six air targets in the eastern direction.

According to the Air Force Command, two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Ka-52 attack helicopter, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV were destroyed.

“Let’s beat the enemy together! Together – to victory,” the Air Force commented.

