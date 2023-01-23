Ukrainian soldiers “landed” two enemy Su-25s and a Ka-52 helicopter

Marta Gichko16:46, 23.01.23
In addition, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, Orlan-10 operational-tactical BpLA were destroyed.
On Monday, January 23, soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six air targets in the eastern direction.
According to the Air Force Command, two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Ka-52 attack helicopter, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV were destroyed.
“Let’s beat the enemy together! Together – to victory,” the Air Force commented.
