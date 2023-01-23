Ukraine’s Armed Forces hit Russian boat during attempt to disembark sabotage and reconnaissance group on island on Dnipro river

23 JANUARY 2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit a light civilian boat on the Dnipro river, which the occupiers expropriated and equipped for military purposes.

Source: Press Centre of Operational Command Pivden (South); report of Joint Press Centre for Ukraine’s Defence Forces on the Tavriya front

Details: It is reported that during the attempt of the hostile sabotage and reconnaissance group to land on one of the so-called Potemkin Islands on the Dnipro river near Kherson, Ukraine’s Armed Forces hit a light civilian boat that the occupiers appropriated and equipped for military purposes.

Quote: “The occupiers do not understand that everything they arrange for a ‘Russian warship’ will be sent by the Ukrainian fighters by a single direction known to all [a pun based on ‘Russian warship, go f*** yourself’, the famous reply of a Ukrainian Border Guard when Russians ordered his garrison to surrender]”.

