Marta Hychko17:20, 23.01.23

According to him, “the USA and its satellites” are to blame for the war, which could show aggression towards Russia.

Former President of the Russian Federation, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev never ceases to shock with absurd statements about the war. This time he declared that the Third World War is coming.

As the propagandist TASS reports , Medvedev called the so-called “special operation” – “a forced and extreme measure of Russia in response to the preparation of aggression by the United States and its satellites.”

“The special operation that is being carried out became a forced and extreme measure, a response to the preparation of aggression by the USA and its satellites. It is obvious that the world came very close to the threat of the Third World War because of what was happening,” Medvedev said at a meeting of the bureau of the highest council of “United Russia”.

