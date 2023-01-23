The EU said that Germany will not block the transfer of Leopard 2 to Ukraine by EU countries

Vitaly Sayenko20:33, 23.01.23

Germany will not prevent other countries from sending tanks if they choose to do so.

Germany will not block the possibility of sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by other EU member states .

As UNIAN correspondent reports, this was announced by the Vice-President of the European Parliament, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell at a briefing following the results of the EU Council meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the member states.

The high representative of the EU cited the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock that “Germany does not prevent other countries from doing this.

“Other countries that wish to export Leopard tanks can do so. Germany does not block the export of Leopard tanks,” Borrell said.

According to him, today at the Council of the EU there was an exchange of views on this matter, but the coordination work takes place within the framework of the meetings of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (the so-called “Ramstein”).

Borrell said that the topic of tanks is important, but it is necessary to take into account all the commitments made at the last Ramstein meeting to increase military support for Ukraine through many other means.

“What I heard after all the discussions, it seems that Germany is not going to ban the export of these weapons (tanks – UNIAN) if some EU member states that have them want to send them (to Ukraine),” the head of European diplomacy added .

