Russians strike house of large family in Sumy region. Mother killed

23.01.2023 21:54

Russian troops struck a house of a large family in Sumy region, killing a mother and injuring two family members.

“One woman was killed and two more people were injured as the Russians struck a house of a large family in Esman community. There were 10 tube artillery strikes, one of the shells hit the house,” Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

Currently it is known that a young woman was killed at the scene of the explosion. Two injured people are evacuated to the nearest hospital.Read also: Russians hit city of Vorozhba in Sumy region

As reported, the Russians fired at residential buildings and a railway in Vorozhba, Sumy region today. Nobody was injured. Earlier in the morning, mortar attacks were launched on the village of Boyaro-Lezhachi on the border: the village council building, a club, and power lines were destroyed.

