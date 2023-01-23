Putin put a cross on Russian roads to continue the war in Ukraine

Olena Kovalenko15:31, 23.01.23

Costs for the construction and reconstruction of federal highways in the Russian Federation have been reduced by 2.5 times.

Against the background of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the government of the aggressor country refused to build roads in order to supplement the military budget .

As the Russian “Kommersant” reports , the five-year plan was changed taking into account the “prioritization” of objects on the basis of the adopted law on the budget. According to the document, costs for the construction and reconstruction of federal highways in the Russian Federation were reduced by 2.5 times — from 449 to 174 billion rubles. Transfers to the regions from the Federal Road Fund were cut by 14% – from 375 to 324 billion rubles. Total costs under the state program for the development of the transport system were reduced by 26% – from 1.653 to 1.229 trillion rubles.

At the same time, expenses for the occupation army have been increased almost 1.5 times compared to the law on the budget, adopted last year, to 5 trillion rubles. Another 4.2 trillion rubles will be spent by the government of the aggressor under the article “national security”, which includes the budgets of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Guard and special services.

In particular, the project of the Orekhovo-Zuyevo bypass in the Moscow region, the Southern bypass of Krasnodar came under the knife. The second ring road around St. Petersburg (KAD-2) and the Meridian highway, which was supposed to stretch from the border of Kazakhstan to Belarus, were hanging in the air. Funding for the South-Western Horde (Ekaterinburg-Samara-Krasnodar) has been cut by almost four times, from 15.3 to 4 billion rubles, and works to improve the main highways of the capital region are completely excluded from the plan.

