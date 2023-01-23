Italy may drop Russian gas supplies by winter of 2024-2025

23.01.2023 17:00

Italy could abandon its dependence on Russian gas imports by the winter of 2024-2025.

This was stated on Monday by the CEO of the country’s energy giant Eni, Claudio Descalzi, during a visit to Algeria together with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Ukrinform reports with reference to ANSA.

“I am optimistic that we will be able to reduce Russian gas supplies to zero in the winter of 2024-2025. I would say if we keep going like this, things will move in the right direction,” Descalzi said.Read also: Italian PM Meloni will soon visit Ukraine – Zelensky

As noted, Italy signed agreements with several nations on the expansion of alternative energy supplies after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, Algeria replaced Russia as the largest gas supplier to Italy.

As reported, Germany has overcome its critical dependence on imported Russian energy, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said.

