Honcharenko To Lukashenka: ‘Cockroach, What Has Happened?’

The Ukrainian MP reacted to the dictator’s wailing.

23.01.2023

Lukashenka said that the situation around Belarus is “difficult as never before”. The Ukrainian MP, the head of the inter-factional deputy association “For Democratic Belarus” Oleksiy Honcharenko reacted to his phrase.

“Cockroach, what has happened?” the MP asked.

Earlier, Mr Honcharenko said that Lukashenka would hang on a pole on the next Ukrainian Independence Day.

