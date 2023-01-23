Germany not ruling out delivery of tanks to Ukraine – govt spokesperson

23.01.2023 18:36
Germany continues to consider the possibility of sending main battle tanks to Ukraine, but it has to take into account the mood of the population.
German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said this at a briefing on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
“Germany provides very powerful aid [to Ukraine], including military aid. We will not leave the Ukrainians – this is an official position. […] We are continuing consultations. The federal government does not rule out the supply of Leopard tanks. We just haven’t decided yet,” Hebestreit said.
Currently, he said, the issue concerns “a further qualitative step” and “it will not be a matter of a few months.” There are arguments “for” and there are arguments for continuing the discussion, the spokesman said. He called for not “simplifying” this discussion to make it look like everyone is in favor of supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine and only Germany is against this
“There are those who criticize, demand to act quickly, but the responsibility for the steps taken will be borne by the governments that make the decisions,” Hebestreit said.
He acknowledged that public discussion plays an important role in the decisions of the German government, and added that “the public must be involved in the discussion.”
In Germany, the number of those who support the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine and those who oppose it is about the same. According to Hebestreit, the chancellor’s position is balanced and well received by the people.
8 comments
