Chain Link Fence Saved an AHS Krab Self-Propelled Howitzer from a Lancet Kamikaze Drone

22 January, 2023

The Russian Lancet kamikaze drone stuck in a metal net placed over the AHS Krab of the Ukrainian military. January 2023, Ukraine. Photo credits: Kriegsforscher

The Russian kamikaze drone failed to neutralize the Ukrainian AHS Krab self-propelled howitzer, which was protected by a conventional net.

The invaders tried to hit the self-propelled howitzer with the modernized Lancet kamikaze drone.

The photos released on social media show that the warhead of the Lancet kamikaze drone went off, but the self-propelled howitzer remained in service.

The Lancet UAV got stuck in a metal net that was placed over the Polish-made AHS Krab self-propelled howitzer.

This modern Russian kamikaze drone has X-shaped wings. The UAV’s warhead weighs one or three kilograms depending on the model.

The Lancet kamikaze drone was first demonstrated in 2019. Its development and production are conducted by ZALA AERO, which is part of the Kalashnikov Group. In December 2022, modernized samples were presented, similar to the UAV that got stuck in the net.

Upgraded Russian Lancet kamikaze drone. Russia, December 2022. Frame by the Russian Federation media

The specifications declared on paper listed a speed of up to 110 km/h, and flight time of up to 30 minutes for the Lancet-1 model and 40 minutes for the Lancet-3 model. The weight of the warhead is 1 kg and 3 kg, and the maximum take-off weight is 5 and 12 kg, respectively.

Ukrainian crews of American M777 howitzers also use special protective nets against the combat drones.

It is worth noting that a metal net can save a combat vehicle only if it is deployed correctly.

Gunners of the 55th Artillery Brigade installing a protective net over the position of the M777 howitzer. December 2022, Ukraine, Bakhmut direction. Photo credits: Krom Pierre

Combat actions proved that in some cases, the net does not save howitzers if it does not cover the vehicle from all sides of a possible hit.

Russian kamikaze drones can hit a vehicle not only on the roof of the hull but also from the side or rear.

2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled gun with a net on the roof captured by kamikaze drone’s camera

In the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war, drones modified to drop various explosive substances play an active role. In certain cases, metal nets can protect the upper part of the vehicle from such ammunition.

